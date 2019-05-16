Pineville PD seeking man who opened fire on an officer

The Pineville Police Department is asking for assistance in locating an individual who opened fire on a Pineville police officer in March.

The suspect is identified as 25 year old Demetric Smith—described as being six feet and one inch tall, 212 pounds with a tattoo of “dice” on the left side of his neck.

The officer was on patrol in the 200 block of Hembling drive on March 29th, around midnight, when he saw a person coming from the back of a residence.

Because of the location and time of day, the officer attempted to make contact and that’s when Smith fired at least two rounds at the officer and fled the area.

The officer was not struck and did not return fire and Smith could not be located after fleeing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Demetric Smith should contact the Pineville Police Department.

He is considered armed and dangerous.