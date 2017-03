The Pineville Police Department is needing the assistance of the pubic to locate a runaway juvenile: Nesyika Bryant a black female that is 15 years old.

Nesyika lives in Pineville but was last seen by her mother in the area of Jackson St./16th St. in Alexandria with a black male known as “Cherish”.

If you have any information of the whereabouts of Nesyika or “Cherish” please contact the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603.