Pineville PD Arrest Two on Kidnapping Charges

Press Release – The Pineville Police Department arrested Eddie Thompson and Courtney Walker on March 22 for the kidnapping of a five-month-old child from Fairmount Street.

When Thompson and Walker were at the residence of the juvenile, a fight occurred between the mother of the juvenile and Thompson. He and Walker then took items belonging to the mother and left the residence with the juvenile. Shortly after, contact was made with them in Alexandria and the juvenile was released back to the mother unharmed. Thompson and Walker were taken into custody.

Eddie Thompson, black male, 29 years old was arrested for Aggravated Kidnapping of a Child, Simple Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy and Domestic Abuse Battery. Courtney Walker, black female, 32 years old was arrested for Aggravated Kidnapping of a Child, Simple Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy. Both are being held at Rapides Parish Detention Center with no bond.

