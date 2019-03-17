Pineville No Longer a “Dry” City

At the beginning of March, the city of Pineville began issuing permits to sell alcohol within the city.

The alcohol ordinance for the city was adopted on February 12th.

For many years, the sale of alcohol in Pineville was prohibited and residents petitioned for quite some time to get buying and selling alcohol in the city approved.

As of now, a few establishments in the city have started carrying and selling alcohol products.

Pineville Mayor, Clarence Fields, says that he expects more entities to begin taking advantage of what the voters voted for back in December within the next 10 to 15 days.

https://youtu.be/aDinN_4YobM