Pineville neighbors complaints lead to several narcotics arrests

In early January 2023, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began receiving several community complaints in reference to possible narcotic activity at an address on Lakeshore Drive in Pineville. These complaints indicated the owner of the residence, identified as Raegan Alan Boone, 63 of Pineville, was allowing individuals addicted to illegal narcotics to live in his house. RADE Agents, working with Detectives from the Pineville Police Department, began their investigation which resulted in obtaining a search warrant for 1010 Lakeshore Drive.

Due to information that a wanted fugitive was living in the house, RADE Agents requested the assistance of the Rapides Parish SWAT to execute the search warrant.

On January 31st, 2023, RPSO SWAT executed the search warrant and secured the residence with everyone inside. RADE Agents, Agents from the Louisiana Department of Corrections-Probation and Parole, and Pineville PD Detectives conducted the search. Located inside were Boone, Kandice Lee Trichel, Kentrell Chaney, and Garett Thomas Laeger. Boone was found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine, amphetamine pills and a firearm. Boone is a convicted felon and is not permitted to possess a firearm. Trichel was found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, fentanyl and three active contempt of court warrants. Chaney was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and fentanyl. He too had two active contempt of court warrants and was also booked for a parole violation and a probation violation. Laeger was booked for various parole violations.

Boone remains in jail being held on a $15,000 bond. Trichel remains in jail being held on various narcotics charges and parole violations. Chaney remains in jail being held on various narcotics charges and parole / probation violations. Laeger remains in jail on a parole violation.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/.

Arrestee: Reagan Alan Boone, 63

Pineville, LA

Charges: 2 counts possession CDS II

Illegal Carrying of weapons with drugs

Convicted felon in possession of firearm

Arrestee: Kandice Lee Trichel, 42

Pineville, LA

Charges: Possession CDS I

2 counts possession CDS II

3 counts contempt of court

Parole Violation

Arrestee: Kentrell Chaney, 33

Pineville, LA

Charges: Possession CDS I

2 counts possession CDS II

Possession drug paraphernalia

2 counts contempt of court

Probation Violation

Parole Violation

Arrestee: Garrett Thomas Laeger, 33

Pineville, LA

Charges: Parole Violations