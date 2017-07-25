Pineville Mother Arrested After One Year Old Tested Positive for Meth

Press Release – On June 29th , 2017, deputies responded to a complaint from Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services in reference to possible child abuse that occurred in the Pineville area. Deputies took the initial report and Detectives from the Kolin Sub-station began their investigation.

The case agent with DCFS removed the one year old child from the home as evidence was presented showing the child had tested positive for the illegal drug Methamphetamine.

Detectives and DCFS continued their investigation and obtained further evidence showing the mother of the child, identified as Jayme Brookelyn Cebrynski, 22 of Pineville, also tested positive for the illegal drug Methamphetamine. Through their investigation, detectives were able to obtain a warrant on Cebrynski for one count Cruelty to a Juvenile.

On July 20th, Cebrynski was arrested at the DCFS office by deputies from the Warrants Division and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the charge. Cebrynski was later released on a $1,500.00 bond.

Arrestee: Jayme Brookelin Cebrynski, 22, Pineville, Louisiana

Charge: Cruelty to a Juvenile