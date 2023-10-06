Pineville Mayor Says New Car Dealership will Spark New Development at Old Central State Hospital Site

A new car dealership is coming to Pineville near Buhlow Lake. ABC 31 News Joel Massey has more on what it means for the city.

Catherine Cupples is excited about new development in her hometown of Pineville.

“I’m happy for any new business that comes to Pineville. We’re growing and it makes me happy.”

Giles Automotive purchased more than 11 acres of land from the State, overlooking Buhlow Lake for only 250 thousand dollars. The land was appraised for a million more than that, but the company got credit for asbestos abatement and demolition of five old buildings that were a part of Central Hospital.

Mayor Rich Dupree is also glad to be having the first new car dealership in the city.

“Giles Automotive has probably been one of the biggest catches for us.”

Bob Giles was looking to move their Hyundai dealership from their MacArthur Drive location in Alexandria and had considered three locations, two in Alexandria, but the spot by the lake in Pineville was their first choice.

“I’m extremely excited about that location. If anybody’s been up there it’s just a beautiful spot. It has a great view of the lake across the street and we just can’t wait to get this built and be a positive impact and member of the Pineville community.”

The dealership will employ about 40 sales staff and mechanics and Giles says they are always looking for good people.

Giles owns about half the land around a lake on the property. They plan on turning it into a park and donating it back to the City of Pineville.

Mayor Rich Dupree says the economic impact is multi-layered. Giles will spend 11 million dollars developing the site and it will be the first thing you see when you cross the Red River Bridge into Pineville. Dupree said the attention that it will bring to the rest of Central State Hospital will attract more development.

“Housing opportunities, business opportunities and great employment opportunities that will have millions I’m talking 40, 50, 60-million-dollar impact in the next phase of development.”

There has been some pushback from citizens about the construction.

Dupree said, “Folks make comments about destroying the beautiful look of central well that’s the state’s decision.”

Giles said, “I think at the end of the day once people see what we build and how beautiful it’s going to be, we keep our facilities pristine. I think it will be great for the community.”