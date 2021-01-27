Pineville Man turns himself in after pursuit near Claiborne Street at Washington Street in Pineville

On January 26, 2021, the Pineville Police Department arrested James Henry, black male, 40 years old of Pineville, for Kidnapping, Domestic abuse aggravated assault, Aggravated flight from an Officer and Attempted 1st degree murder of a Police Officer.

On January 21, 2021, at 3:30pm, the Pineville Police Department responded to 352 Hospital Blvd, for a disturbance, reported to be occurring inside a vehicle. When Officers arrived they observed a female subject exit the vehicle and Mr. Henry the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and a pursuit ensued. During the course of the pursuit Mr. Henry drove erratically at a high rate of speed several times and traveled into oncoming traffic forcing a Police Unit off of the roadway, in order to avoid a head on collision. Mr. Henry lost control of the vehicle and wrecked Claiborne Street at Washington Street, where he fled on foot. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate Mr. Henry.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mr. Henry for the above charges. Mr. Henry turned himself in at Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked and is being held on a $275,000.00 bond.