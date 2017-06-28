Pineville Man Sleeping in Stolen Vehicle

Press Release – On June 24, around 8:15 pm, APD officers responded to the 2300 block of 3rd Street, to a report of a vehicle that had been stopped in the roadway for over an hour.

Officers found the Pontiac parked partially in the road, with a male in the driver’s seat, apparently asleep. Officers were able to wake the male, who stepped out of the vehicle and informed officers he had been using heroin.

Officers ran a check on the vehicle and discovered that it had been reported stolen from Pineville.

While the owner was contacted and informed the vehicle had been located, the male, identified as Jamie Bates, 31, of Pineville, was taken into custody.

He was first taken to a local hospital for evaluation, then transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle.