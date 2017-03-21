Pineville Man Sentenced to 60 Months in Prison for Possessing Child Pornography

ALEXANDRIA, La. – Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced the sentencing of a Pineville man last week to 60 months in prison for possession of child pornography.

George Jeffus, 73, of Pineville, La., was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell on one count of possession of child pornography. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender. According to the December 5, 2016 guilty plea, Pineville authorities received a report concerning Jeffus possessing and viewing possible child pornography on his personal computer. A search of Jeffus’ home revealed 136 images and five video files of child pornography on electronic storage devices.

Homeland Security Investigations, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Pineville Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamilla A. Bynog is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov .