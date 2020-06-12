Pineville Man Killed in Single Vehicle Crash

Rapides Parish – Early Thursday morning, a single-vehicle crash killed a man from Pineville,

LA. It is unknown if the driver was properly restrained; however, he received fatal injuries.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred at approximately 4:00

a.m. on LA Highway 107. The crash involved a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 40-year-old

Adam M. Henry. For reasons still under investigation, Henry was southbound on LA Highway

107 and failed to negotiate a right hand curve, which caused the vehicle to exit the left side of the

roadway and overturn.

Henry sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately

succumbed to his injuries. A toxicology test was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash

remains under investigation.

Although the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, Troopers would like to remind

the public of the following: inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause

of crashes in our state. It is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of

the vehicle they are driving. More information on distracted driving may be found online at

https://www.nhtsa.gov.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 20 fatal crashes in 2020, resulting in 22 fatalities.