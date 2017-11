A Pineville man was killed over the weekend in a single SUV crash on Highway 454 in Rapides Parish.

He has been identified as 66-year-old Otis Walker. Troopers say he lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and then hit a utility pole. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

ABC31 News