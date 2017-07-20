Pineville Man in Possession of a Stolen Notary Stamp

Press Release – On May 22nd, 2017, deputies received a complaint of a burglary that occurred in the 600 block of Bayou Maria Road in Pineville. The complainant stated that the unoccupied residence had been broken into and a notary stamp was missing from the property.

The case was assigned to detectives from the Tioga Sub-station and through their investigation they were able to identify Jarrod Lamar Guin Jr. as a person of interest.

According to witnesses, Guin, Jr. had been seen with the stolen notary stamp. During their investigation, detectives were able to speak with persons who provided details to confirm that Guin, Jr. was in possession of the stolen stamp and had actually used the stamp to notarize official documents, despite the fact that he was not authorized by law to do so.

Based on the evidence found, detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Guin, Jr. for the charges of Injuring Public Records and Possession of Stolen Goods.

On July 17th, deputies located Guin, Jr. and he was arrested without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Guin Jr. was later released on a $1500.00 bond.

Detectives say the investigation into the burglary is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Arrestee: Jarrod Lamar Guin, Jr., 40, Pineville, LA

Charges: Possession of Stolen Goods, Injuring Public Records