Pineville Man Charged with Unlawful Disruption of A Middle School

Press Release – On December 13, 2017, the School Resource Officer assigned to Hayden R. Lawrence received information that a person expressed intentions to cause violent criminal acts at the middle school. According to the complainant the threats were expressed on social media. Detectives assigned to the Deville Sub-Station were contacted and initiated an investigation.

During the investigation, 28 year old Clinton Thomas Single was developed as a suspect. Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported Single’s involvement in the initial complaint.

Later that day Single was located and taken into custody without incident. Clinton Thomas Single of Pineville was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to Terrorizing and Unlawful Disruption of a School. Single was release the following day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Arrestee: Clinton Thomas Single, 28, Pineville, LA

Charges: One Count – Terrorizing, One Count – Unlawful Disruption of a School