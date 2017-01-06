Pineville Man Charged with First Degree Rape

Press Release – On December 11, 2016 the Pineville Police Department received a report of inappropriate sexual behavior with a juvenile that occurred in Pineville. The victim was brought to a local hospital by a family member for medical examination and the Pineville Police department was notified of the circumstances around the incident.

After investigation of the complaint by the Criminal Investigations Bureau and the gathering of evidence, subsequent medical examinations and forensic interviews the Pineville Police Department arrested Kenderick Norris 26 years old of Pineville for: First degree Rape, Contempt of Court, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor.

He was booked in the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he is awaiting bond.