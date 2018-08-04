Pineville Man Charged with First Degree Rape

RPSO – On July 30th, 2018, deputies responded to a local hospital in reference to a complaint of criminal sexual conduct on a juvenile. Deputies made contact with the victim’s family and it was determined that the alleged incident occurred in the Pineville area. Deputies took the initial report and a detective from the Kolin Substation responded to begin their investigation.

Through their investigation, along with assistance from the Children’s Advocacy Center and evidence collected, detectives established sufficient probable cause to obtain arrest warrants for the suspect, identified as Landon Heath Anders, 27 of Pineville. On July 31st at approximately 11:30 pm, Anders was located by detectives, patrol deputies and members of the U. S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force and taken into custody without incident. Anders was placed under arrest for First Degree Rape, Aggravated Sexual Battery, and Aggravated Crimes Against Nature.

As detectives continued their investigation, more crimes came to light and probable cause was established to obtain additional warrants. New warrants were issued for 2 counts Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, 2 counts Second Degree Cruelty to Juvenile and 3 counts Indecent Behavior with Juveniles. Anders had remained in custody since his arrest and was re-arrested and re-booked on the new charges. Anders remains in the Rapides Parish Detention Center and is being held without bond at the time of this release.

Sheriff’s detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible.