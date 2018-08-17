Pineville Man Charged with 2nd Degree Murder

RPSO – On August 13, 2018, deputies responded to the 5400 block of LA Highway 107 to a report of shots fired at a vehicle in the area. Upon arrival, deputies located witnesses who stated and altercation had occurred between the victim and the suspect, identified as Mark Allen Vanderwater, 48 of Pineville.

According to the initial reports, the victim was traveling south on LA Highway 107. When they arrived at their destination in the 5400 block of LA Highway 107, the suspect drove up on a red Harley Davidson motorcycle and attempted to block the driveway. The victim then drove around the suspect and at that time, Vanderwater allegedly pulled a pistol from his leather vest and shot several times toward the vehicle and the victim, with one bullet striking the driver side’s glass, shattering it. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

Sheriff’s Detectives responded to the scene to conduct their investigation and from the statements of the victim, witnesses and evidence gathered at the scene, detectives established sufficient probable cause to effect an arrest.

Detectives put out a “be on the lookout” for the suspect vehicle and officers with the Pineville Police Department located the suspect vehicle at his residence on Melrose Street in Pineville. Deputies and the investigating detective responded to the residence and took the suspect into custody without incident and he was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for one count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

Vanderwater remains in the parish jail in lieu of a $500,000.00 bond.