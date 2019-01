A 5-hour stand-off on Stilley Road last night ended peacefully with the arrest of a 39-year-old Pineville man, Jeremy Dennis.

Pineville police say it was a domestic violence incident, and the battered victim was being held at gunpoint by Jeremy Dennis. she was later treated at the scene. They say Dennis emerged from the home about 3:30 this morning. He’s charged with domestic abuse, kidnapping, strangulation and resisting arrest.