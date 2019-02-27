Pineville Man Arrested Near Esler Field Rd.

Pineville Police say they’ve arrested a 55-year-old man for 4th offense DWI, flight from an officer, resisting an officer and other crimes connected to an attempted traffic stop. He’s Joseph Johns of Pineville, who reportedly was driving erratically last night on the expressway, swerving and striking a guard rail. Officers say they tried to conduct a traffic stop on HWY 28 East, and that led to a pursuit for about 10 miles, which finally ended after a rolling roadblock, near Esler Field Rd.