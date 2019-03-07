Pineville Man Arrested in Natchitoches on Drug Charges

Agents from the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force arrested a Pineville man on felony drug distribution charges.

Eric DeWayne Addison B/M 33, 500 block of Lakeview St. Pineville, La. was arrested on charges of:

• Poss. w/intent of CDS Sch. II (Methamphetamine)

• Poss. w/intent of CDS Sch. II (Oxycodone)

• Second or Subsequent Offense

• Turning Movements and Required Signals.

According to Task Force officials, the arrest stemmed from an ongoing narcotics investigation of Addison distributing illicit narcotics throughout Rapides and Natchitoches Parish. On February 21, 2019, NPSO Criminal Patrol Units assigned to the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force, conducted a traffic stop on a 2019 Chrysler 300 operated by Addison for a traffic violation. Due to the ongoing investigation, a narcotic detection K-9 was used to perform a free-air sniff around the exterior of the vehicle. The K-9 gave a positive alert on the vehicle. Upon search of the vehicle, agents located the following:

• 5 plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine totaling 144.7grams

• 1 bag containing 24 suspected Oxycodone

• $3,351.00 US Currency.

The amount of suspected narcotics located has a potential street value of $12,000.

Addison was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center where he is awaiting bond.

The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force would like to thank the Citizens of Natchitoches for their support. Many times an investigation begins with a simple phone call or tip from a concerned citizen. For this reason the Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, The Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office.