Pineville Man Arrested in Counterfeit Money Case

RPSO – On June 4th , 2018, deputies responded to a convenience store in the Kolin community in reference to possible counterfeit money being used to purchase items from the store. Deputies made contact with the complainant who stated the transaction took place on May 3rd , 2018.

Deputies took the initial report and the investigation was turned over to Detectives at the Kolin Substation. During their investigation, detectives developed a possible suspect, identified as Gentry Keith Garrett, 46 of Pineville, as the individual who paid for items with counterfeit money.

Detectives were able to obtain sufficient probable cause to secure a warrant for the arrest of Garrett for Theft under $750.00 and Monetary Instrument Abuse. On June 12th, 2018, detectives developed information of the location of Garrett at a residence in the Ruby community and was able to take him into custody without incident. Garrett was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at the time of this release in lieu of a $1500.00 bond.