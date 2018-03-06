Pineville Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Simple Battery

Press Release – On February 14th, 2018, deputies took a report of a battery that occurred in the area of Overton St. in Tioga. The victim stated a male, identified as Kevin Harris, arrived to their home on foot, was extremely intoxicated, and began to attempt to take their keys to their vehicles. As the victim attempted to secure their keys from Harris, Harris committed a battery on the victim and other family members. As Harris was leaving the home, he was reported to have also shattered a window on the complainant’s vehicle. Deputies attempted to locate Harris but were unable to do so.

The case was turned over to Detectives from the Tioga Sub-station and through their investigation, they were able to obtain arrest warrants for Harris.

On February 15th, Harris was arrested by another agency for theft of a motor vehicle and was already in the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Detectives served Harris with t he arrest warrants in jail and he was re-booked on their charges. Harris remains in jail at this time with a Parole Violation hold.

Arrestee: Kevin Edward Harris, 34, Pineville, LA

Charges: 3 counts. Simple Battery,

Criminal Damage $1,000-$50,000

Unauthorized Entry of Inhabited Dwelling