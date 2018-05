Pineville police say they arrested a man for a rape that happened on April 22, 2018 on Chandler Street. He is 54-year-old Gregory Lee of Pineville.

Police say the victim was able to describe the suspect, giving a very detailed description, who broke into her apartment and assaulted her.

Lee was arrested and is being held in the Rapides Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

ABC31 News