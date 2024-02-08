Pineville Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

Grant Parish – Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) conducted an investigation which resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old Billy Pilgrim of Pineville.

On February 6, 2024, LSP SVU conducted an operation and identified the suspect as Billy Pilgrim. As a result of the investigation and information obtained, arrest warrants were acquired for Pilgrim. The arrest warrants were issued for Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile. After locating Pilgrim, he was arrested and booked into the Grant Parish Detention Center.

At the time of his arrest, Pilgrim was employed with the Rapides Parish School Board Office. The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

LSP SVU works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.