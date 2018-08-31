Pineville Man Arrested for Home Invasion and Battery

Press Release – August 24th, 2018, deputies and detectives assigned to the Kolin Sheriff’s Station responded to a local area hospital in reference to a battery complaint that occurred in the Kolin area. According to the complainant, he and Doug Alan Lee, 54 of Pineville, had been involved in a series of verbal altercations which led up to the battery that occurred earlier that morning. At approximately 1 A.M. Lee entered the victim’s residence without permission. While inside, Lee attacked the victim causing significant trauma to his face and head. Deputies took the initial report and detectives from the Kolin Sheriff’s Station were assigned the case and immediately began their investigation. After their investigation, detectives were able to establish enough evidence and sufficient probable cause that supported the original allegations. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Lee in reference to Second Degree Battery and Home Invasion.

On August 28th, Kolin detectives located Lee at his residence where he was taken into custody without incident. Lee was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the charges and later released on $10,000.00 bond.

Arrestee: Doug Alan Lee, 54, Pineville, LA

Charges: Second Degree Battery, Home Invasion