Pineville man arrested for being under the influence of meth in the presence of a child

Deputies with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office made contact with 44 year old Joseph Cheatwood on May 6th while investigating an area in Pineville that was reported to have possible drug activity.

They noticed a truck parked nearby the area with a child inside and man pacing around in the middle of the street, identified as Cheatwood.

When contact was made with Cheatwood authorities suspected him to be under the influence of meth due to his erratic body movements, dilated pupils and nervous behavior.

Cheatwood was also discovered to have meth on him when officers patted him down.

He told authorities that he was waiting for a second child to arrive from the school bus and he was arrested for obstruction of a roadway, illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor and possession of meth.

He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and released on May 8th after posting a $2,500 bond.