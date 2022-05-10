Pineville Man Arrested for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

On Monday May 9th, 2022, the Pineville Police Department arrested Bryson Kane Brosette, white male, 19 years old, of Pineville, Louisiana, for 3 counts Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

On Sunday May 8th, 2022 at approximately 10:30pm, the Pineville Police Department responded to Walgreens, 3400 Military Hwy. Pineville, Louisiana in reference to a shooting. The preliminary investigation revealed that Mr. Brosette exited Walgreens and shot three victims in the parking lot and then fled the scene. Two victims were located at the scene where Medical Aid was rendered and they were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The third victim was located at a local hospital being treated for minor injuries. It was determined that all parties involved were known to each other.

Mr. Brosette was located at short time later in the 3300 block of Military Hwy and was arrested. Mr. Brosette is being held at Rapides Parish Detention Center with no bond. This is an on-going investigation. If you have information about the incident, please contact Pineville Police Department (318)442-6603.