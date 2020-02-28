PINEVILLE MAN ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ARSON

RAPIDES PARISH (Feb. 26, 2020)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested a man for setting a house on fire with two people inside.

Daniel Pless, 21, was booked into the Rapides Parish Jail on one count of Aggravated Arson.

The Alpine Fire Department responded to a call for a residential fire at 8 p.m. on Monday, February 24, in the 2400 block of Hickory Hill Road.

The home was occupied by a grandmother and 15-year-old grandson at the time of the fire.

After an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire originated on the exterior of the home and the cause was determined to be intentionally set.

SFM investigators learned the there was an additional resident who lived in the home who was not present at the time of the fire. That resident reported receiving threats from an ex-boyfriend earlier in the day.

After investigators obtained additional witness statements, Pless, the ex-boyfriend, was identified as a suspect in the case.

Pless was located at his home and placed under arrest.

The SFM would like to thank the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance and partnership throughout this case.

SFM Public Affairs Director- Ashley Rodrigue

Contact Information- ashley.rodrigue@la.gov