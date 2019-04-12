Pineville man arrested for 100 counts of first degree rape

On April 1st, 2019 deputies received a complaint of possible criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles that occurred in the Pineville area. According to initial reports, Harvey Joseph Fountain 71, of Pineville perpetrated the sexually based crimes upon juveniles while at various locations that he resided, in the Pineville area.

The crimes allegedly began in the early 1970’s and continued through the early 1980’s. Deputies took the initial report and Detectives from the Kolin Sub-station were assigned the case for the follow up investigation. Through their investigation, detectives were able to gather evidence that supported the original allegations which lead to sufficient probable cause being established and warrants were granted for Fountain’s arrest in reference to (50) Fifty Counts of 1st Degree Rape.

On April 9th, 2019, Fountain was located and taken into custody without incident. Fountain was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to the warrants. Bonds were set on the charges which totaled $500,000.00. As Fountain remained in jail, Detectives continued their investigation and additional victims were identified.

Sufficient probable cause was established and warrants were granted for Fountain’s arrest in reference to (50) Fifty additional Counts of 1st Degree Rape. On April 12th, Fountain was re-arrested and re-booked into the Detention Center on the new charges. Fountain remains at the parish jail in lieu of posting his initial $500,000.00 bond and bonds have yet to be set in reference to the additional charges.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.

If anyone has information relating to like crimes involving Harvey Joseph Fountain you are asked to contact, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Main Office (318) 473-6700, Detective Jason Brumfield (318) 484-7350, Detectives (318) 473-6727, or Crime Stoppers at (318) 443-7867.