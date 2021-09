A Prospect man was arrested for a number of crimes in Rapides Parish, including 27 counts of Identity Theft, Burglaries, and Theft of Firearms.

He also has pending charges in Grant Parish for Illegal Possession of Stolen Items and Illegal Carrying of Burglary Tools.

Daniel Chevalier, 30 years old of Pineville, was booked into the Grant Parish Detention Facility and transferred to Rapides Parish to face their charges.