Pineville Kiwanis Club Organizes Pancake Breakfast to Benefit Pineville Key Club and Community Projects

The Pineville Kiwanis Club volunteers to improve the world, one child and one community at a time.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how their annual fundraiser supports the Pineville schools.

The Pineville Kiwanis Club hosted their biggest fundraiser of the year with their pancake breakfast.

President of Pineville Kiwanis Club Titan Marler says, “Every single dollar that we earn either goes to the Pineville Key Club or goes to us where we use these funds to do things such as the Coat Drive that we did back in the fall, where we supplied coats to the Lessie Moore Elementary School.”

The Pineville Kiwanis Club cooked delicious pancakes for everyone to enjoy.

The Pineville Kiwanis Club President says, “We’ve seen everybody from the mayor to the City Marshall to local community members so it’s always a big thing to get everybody out together and raise money for great causes and for the local community and the children of the community.”

In 4 hours, the Pineville Key Club sold over 500 plates to feed the community.

Sophomore Pineville Key Club Member Tayla Williams says, “It feels great, it’s a really good way to help out the community and be a part of a group of people that like to help as well.”

Every pancake sold is used to provide college scholarships and organize community projects.

Marler says, “I think they sold over 600 tickets just with their Key Club, but they also provide so much support from 4:45 this morning, they do shift work, they each show up, and they do a phenomenal job. We have more than enough support with just them.”

The Pineville Key Club members worked together to give each person a pleasant pancake experience.

Sophomore Pineville Key Club Member Tayla Williams says, “They were really appreciative, they liked it. They thought it was really nice, the stuff that we were doing, and they kept saying, ‘Thank you’ and that we were doing a really good job.”

The Pineville Key Club Members look forward to doing more community events in the future. The Pineville Kiwanis Club sold over 800 tickets and will continue to sell pancakes until 7 pm.