Pineville High welcomes Bell as new football head coach
Courtesy: Lamar Gafford, The Town Talk
Earlier this afternoon, Pineville High welcomed Bryant Bell back to the Rebel family.
Bell was apart of Pineville’s staff from 2011-2013. Bell has been the defensive coordinator at Tioga High for the past six seasons, helping the Indians over the “second round hump” after defeating the North Desoto Griffins.
