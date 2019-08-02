Pineville High Powerlifting competing for world titles

After being nationally recognized in the the USA Powerlifting National competition, the fun did not stop there. Rising seniors, Xacaria Clark, Brionna Ford and Jamie Johnson are going for more.

The Lady Rebels are on their way to Costa Rica and Canada to compete for world titles. The ladies believe that this is a once in a lifetime opportunity that they can’t pass up.

Their goals aren’t just personal. They want to continue to not only represent themselves, but their school and their community.

Head coach, William Cowan, says that he’s been with the ladies since their freshman year and that it’s a joy to see how much they’ve grown over time from “big-eyed freshman” to respectable young ladies. He remains thankful to have his title and works attached to their accomplishments.

“These girls have really worked their butts off this year, even through the adversity that was put on them earlier this season.”

This sisterhood through powerlifting over the years have given them a competitive bond. They mention that if one teammate falls short, then its the other teammate’s responsibility to pick up the slack. ”

At the end of the day, we still give points to our team but when we come together and we win first, nothing else matters.”

If you would like to donate to their Gofundme account and help them with their trip expenses, you can donate at this link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-me-going-to-canada-for-powerlifting