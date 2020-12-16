Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Pineville High parts ways with head coach Darin Moore

Pineville High School has parted ways with head coach, Darin Moore.

Moore finished his season season as head coach with the Rebels after leading them to a historic season.

The Rebels suffered from COVID within the team seating them for their first two home games. Upon their return, they won two 5A district games against West Ouachita and Walker. The Rebels landed the 26th spot in the LHSAA playoff rankings after the regular season before losing in the first round to Catholic Baton Rouge.

A product of Louisiana College, Moore’s season record with the Rebels is 5-12.

Pineville High’s official statement:

(https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ugKSj6LI-qqBFBDaPSXVaTJ4mgWkfOGB9ZVQZqr2NFQ/edit)

