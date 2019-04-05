Pineville Elementary Robotics Team heading to world championships

Pineville Elementary School robotics coach, Devin Alexander, started the team with only two dollars in an account

And now, thanks to a generous donation from Cleco and a number of other sponsors and donors, the team will be able to head to Kentucky to compete in the 2019 VEX Robotics World Championships.

Cleco presented the Lioneers Robotics Team with a $5,000 check to help them attend the competition in Louisville, Kentucky at the end of the month.

This is the first year for the school to have a robotics team and they’ll be competing against teams from around the world, in various divisions, for the title of world champion.

The world championship competition is hosted by the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation and is the largest in the world.