Pineville Couple Arrested on Aggravated Assault Charges

RPSO 5/9/18 – On September 17, 2017, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 Block of Diane Street Pineville in reference to a disturbance. The complainant informed deputies Mark Francis Lindsay, 40 and Christie Lynn Lindsay, 37 both of the 200 Block of Diane Street committed a battery upon the reported victim. It was also indicated that during the battery Mark armed himself with a knife and threatened the victim with the dangerous weapon.

Due to the suspects having left the scene prior to law enforcement arrival, the case was forwarded to detectives for further investigation. Sufficient probable cause was established and warrant(s) were granted for Mark’s arrest in reference to Aggravated Assault and Simple Battery. A warrant was also granted for Christie’s arrest in reference to Simple Battery.

On April 21, 2018, Deputies located Mark and Christie who were taken into custody without incident. Both were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to their respective warrant(s), as well as outstanding warrants through other local agencies. Mark was released on April 24th after posting a $1,500.00 bond. Christie was released the following day after posting a $4,000.00 bond.

Mark Francis Lindsay, 40, of Pineville is charged with Aggravated Assault and Simple Battery

Christie Lynn Lindsay, 37, of Pineville is charged with Simple Battery