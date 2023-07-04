Pineville celebrates with 18th annual ‘Fireworks over Buhlow’

From music, friends and family, fireworks and flips the city of Pineville celebrates the 4th of July accordingly says mayor Rich Dupree

“Well, hopefully if the hot weather doesn’t tell you that it’s summer. Our fireworks over blow program does. It’s our 18th year to do this. It’s a fantastic gift to the community. And, you know, when you combine music and a lake and then you shoot the fireworks not only up in the air, but over the lake, and there’s nothing more beautiful. This is our 18th year to do it. And we think we’re getting pretty good at it.”

With all the festivities and fun, the one thing above all that is the people’s favorite is the fireworks.

Even superhero’s like batman enjoy the holiday

“One thing I’m the most excited for is just being together as a community, just making smiles on people’s faces. Every villain has a smile. So that’s what we’re going to keep on doing and bringing those smiles.”

The gathering of the community has a little extra meaning for veteran Allen Williams

“Oh, it makes me feel happy, coming from such a stressful environment. Getting out, seeing the end result of your products, It’s wonderful. Words can’t even begin to describe it.”

The night at Buhlow lake includes food, festivities, fireworks and more but Iron man describes the night the best.

“Its lit”