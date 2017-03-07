Pineville Arrest Upgraded to 2nd Degree Murder

Press Release – On March 2nd, 2017, patrol deputies responded to the 2900 block of Shreveport Hwy in Pineville, in reference to what was initially called in as a medical emergency.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located an unresponsive female victim and the male that called 911. Once deputies began to assess and investigate the situation, it was evident that a crime of domestic violence had occurred.

The male, identified as 59 year-old Douglas Wayne Ponthieux, Sr., of Pineville, was detained and the unresponsive victim was transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance for medical treatment. Sheriff’s detectives and Crime Scene Unit arrived on scene and began their investigation at the residence and at the local hospital where the victim had been transported.

It was learned from the attending medical staff the victim remained unresponsive and would have to be hospitalized due to the severity of the injuries she sustained. Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause to arrest Ponthieux, Sr. that night for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder. He was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center with a bond set at $500,00.00.

On March 3rd, 2017, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Ponthieux, Sr. for 2nd Degree Battery. Later that evening, detectives were notified that the victim had passed away from the injuries sustained and the charges on Ponthieux were immediately upgraded to 2nd Degree Murder. Ponthieux, Sr. was re-arrested on the 2nd Degree Battery charge and the 2nd Degree Murder charge. No bond has been set on the new charges at the time of this release and Ponthieux, Sr. remains in jail.