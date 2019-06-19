Pineville Announces Returning Sports Events

Last week, the City of Pineville announced the return of two sports events this year.

The Little League Southwest Region Tournament will make its way back to the area since the 2012 drought. The tournament hosts many participating teams from Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Arkansas and Mississippi. The games officially kicks off July 19th and will continue onto the finals on the 24th.

The Louisiana Gridiron Football team also looks to make its return at the end of the year. For a second year in a row, this December the Louisiana Gridiron Football All-Star Bowl will be held at Louisiana College. Plenty of college coaches and scouts from all over the country are expected to be present as they try to recruit their new standout player. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page at Louisiana Gridiron Football.

Doug Gann, Pineville’s Director of Downtown Development, says, “its just an opportunity for people to become aware of the middle of the state. We’ve got great assets in Central Louisiana and great partnership between the City of Pineville, Louisiana College and Alexandria will of course get some growth off it as well.” The return of these events mean more than just sporting events for the city, but they will bring more enhancements to Central Louisiana.