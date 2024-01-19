Pineville Animal Control opens doors on new facility

PINEVILLE, La. – The City of Pineville has a new animal control facility. City leaders and pet lovers say they hope it will help find more forever homes for potential pets looking for love. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey shows us how the new digs will benefit the city in dealing with controlling the animal population.

Linzay Sylvia, who supervises Pineville’s Animal Control center, loves what she does.

“I love animals. I try to save anything, a person, an animal, anybody that needs help I love helping people so when it comes to animals, I’m a sucker for them.”

She says the old building wasn’t big enough to do the job so she is glad to be in a new location with triple the size, in a more visible area.

“We’re in a better location. People can see us. We’re bringing more attraction to our shelter. It’s a lot more room to take the dogs out for a walk. We don’t have to worry about running down the hill into oncoming traffic.”

The shelter’s Facebook page features the shelter animals, which all receive a tracking chip and a voucher for spaying or neutering at a local vet.

Pineville Mayor Rich Dupree says the city can now put the old Animal Control property to commercial use, while doing the right thing for the potential pets there.

“It’s not an easy job and I’m really proud of the team that we have and the service that we are able to provide in a bigger, better environment.”

Sylvia says with more room, comes the opportunity to help more animals and people connect… and make for good homes.

“Try to get them into good homes as best as we can. If they can’t get them into homes some people like to donate and sponsor animals to find good homes. We have different rescue groups that come in an help us place them.”

Providing love for these dogs and cats that they promise to return.