Friday, November 13, 2020
Latest:
Sports News 

Pineville adjusts to canceled West Monroe game, building off winning mindset

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

Building off of their first district win since 2014, the Pineville Rebels were anxious to line up against the other Rebels of West Monroe. Due to COVID-related issues, that game has been canceled.

With a quick transition on Tuesday morning, Pineville will now travel to Watson to play Live Oak.

Head Coach, Darin Moore, says this team will have to adjust to a new team but keep the same winning mindset.

“These guys have worked really hard for this year and now we have an excellent opportunity in front of us to continue to go up.”

The seniors of 2021 have led this team in building the foundation of what could be a winning season for the Rebels. They have a goal of hosting a playoff game this year, but that would be in the hands of the rest of the regular season.

The Rebels are currenty 2-2 in the regular season, 1-1 in district play.

With this schedule switch-up, Moore says it’ll feel like a homecoming for him considering he has family out that way.

You May Also Like

LSU stars Grant Delpit, Patrick Queen and Cushenberry among Tigers entering 2020 NFL Draft

Jojuana Phillips

NSU Football Coach: Season Opener Will Be Key

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Great shooting helps propel Generals to a huge conference win

Jojuana Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ATTENTION DISH customers, despite KLAX TV's best efforts to stay on the air, DISH is threatening to drop this channel. If this happens, you can no longer see your favorite programming live on DISH. Call dish today at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them to stop the blackouts!