Pineville adjusts to canceled West Monroe game, building off winning mindset

Building off of their first district win since 2014, the Pineville Rebels were anxious to line up against the other Rebels of West Monroe. Due to COVID-related issues, that game has been canceled.

With a quick transition on Tuesday morning, Pineville will now travel to Watson to play Live Oak.

Head Coach, Darin Moore, says this team will have to adjust to a new team but keep the same winning mindset.

“These guys have worked really hard for this year and now we have an excellent opportunity in front of us to continue to go up.”

The seniors of 2021 have led this team in building the foundation of what could be a winning season for the Rebels. They have a goal of hosting a playoff game this year, but that would be in the hands of the rest of the regular season.

The Rebels are currenty 2-2 in the regular season, 1-1 in district play.

With this schedule switch-up, Moore says it’ll feel like a homecoming for him considering he has family out that way.