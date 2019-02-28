Pile-Up in Natchitoches

On Wednesday, February 26, 2019 a patrol unit of the Natchitoches Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by Darran A. Green. Green refused to stop and speed away striking a second vehicle, driven by a citizen, causing a third vehicle, the pursuing patrol unit, to strike the second vehicle. Green then used his vehicle to strike a second police vehicle, which caused Green to lose control of his vehicle and strike a fourth vehicle, which was also being driven by a citizen.

Green then attempted to flee the scene on foot but was immediately apprehended. Darran A. Green, 29 years of age, residing at 1108 Lake St., Natchitoches, LA was arrested and charged with Aggravated Flight, Resisting an Officer, General Speed Law, Turn Signal, Hit and Run, Negligent Injuries, Aggravated Obstruction of Highways, Stop Signs, Improper Lane Usage. Green was later transported out to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center where he currently awaits bond.