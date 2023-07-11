Pickleball growing fast in CENLA

If you’re not pickling, time to pickle. Get out there and start pickling.”

Mark Thompson says he is just one of the many Central Louisiana residents who have taken up pickle ball.

“It’s popping up all over the place. I mean, look at this. They put these two courts in here three or four months ago and now they started off with three people playing. And I said, you’re going to need to get more times because it’s going to be packed.”

The rapid growth forced Louisiana Athletic Club to make adjustments says Manager Ronie Schwartz

“First, we didn’t know really what to do with it, and now we have our basketball court and we figured out that we could make actually two pickleball courts out of the court. And so the need in central Louisiana is growing, and it’s pretty exciting for these people.”

Pickleballs rapid growth stems from its inclusive nature says Schwartz

“Anybody can do it, you know, no matter the size of the person or how old you are.”

Getting started and picking up the new hobby is easy and available to all says Thompson

“You can be you don’t have to be the greatest athlete. You don’t have to be the greatest player. You can be good at pickleball within a few weeks.”

For information on pickleball availability call the LAC at 318-487-1000 or visit https://louisianaathleticclub.com/