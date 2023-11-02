Photo of Grant Parish school lunch leads to concern from parents

GRANT PARISH, La – The community of Grant parish has shown concern for the state of the school’s current lunch options.

In a post by Jermey Denmon a plate of school lunch from a Grant Parish School is shown with mashed potatoes, sliced turkey, a roll, and milk. Denmon captioned the post

“How have we gotten to this point? This is the lunch that was provided today for Grant Parish schools! Maybe we should let the Sheriff Department prepare the food for our kids…. Prisoners eat better than this!!”

Hundreds of impressions from community members include comments of the likes saying, “Ridiculous,” “That’s sad” and even one parent commented “This is one of the reasons I took mine out of school.”

Another comment from a former student read, “… Guys used to pass out at practice from not having enough calories on board. Even if the lunch was nasty, it hardly was ever enough to portion to actually do any good if you were a student athlete or active in general.”

In response to the post, State Representative Gabe Firment posted that he has students at Grant High and Junior High so the issue is a familiar one.

Firment passed resolution HR17 in June requesting the Louisiana Department of Education to study the quality of school lunches and prepare a report for the legislature.

He went on to say the quality of school lunches dramatically decreased following the passage of the “’Healthy Hunger-free Kids Act’ championed by Michelle Obama in 2010”

Dr. Erin Stokes the Grant Parish School Board Superintendent issued a statement via email stating

“Our aim is to serve our students high-quality meals while also staying within federal guidelines. Some of the pictures previously shown did not include all available options,” because of self-serve opportunity. “However, we are still looking into this matter because we want to provide high-quality meals each day.”

Along with the statement Superintendent Stokes attached an image of the next day, October 31st’s lunch options featuring a more colorful plate.

Grant Parish School Board President Lisa Roberts spoke on the phone with me saying that the schools are in the process of a new lunch program and are revamping the menu. She said the school board is concerned about the issue and is in the process of working on it.

State Representative Gabe Firment said in an email response that he has contacted the Louisiana Department of Education and local school officials for additional information. He made no further comments.

The Grant Parish School Board has a meeting on the first Tuesday of every month making the next meeting November 7, at 6 p.m.

###