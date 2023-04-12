Pharmacy Student and Pharmacist Indicted by Grand Jury

SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a

federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a pharmacy student and a licensed

pharmacist with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances,

obtaining controlled substances by fraud, and distribution of a controlled substance.

The indictment charges Blair Guillory, 25, a pharmacy student at a university located

in Monroe, Louisiana, and Brian Miller, 37, a licensed pharmacist who worked in

pharmacies in Monroe and Ruston, Louisiana.

The indictment alleges that beginning on or

about June 11, 2022 and continuing until December 16, 2022, in the Western District of

Louisiana, Guillory and Miller knowingly and intentionally conspired together to distribute

Adderall and Vyvanse, both Schedule II controlled substances.

It is alleged in the indictment that Guillory received part of his education and training

while working at Monroe area pharmacies, including one where Miller worked, and that is

where they met. According to the indictment, Miller would see a medical provider to obtain

prescriptions for Adderall and Vyvanse and would sell all or a portion of the drugs to Guillory,

knowing that Guillory was going to sell the drugs to other individuals. In addition, it is alleged

that Guillory would also see a medical provider to obtain prescriptions for Adderall and

would sell all or a portion of the drugs to other individuals.

The indictment further alleges that Guillory would obtain prescription drugs from

others and sell those drugs to students at the university where he attended pharmacy school

in Monroe. Guillory would allegedly use Venmo and other mobile payment services to

purchase and sell Schedule II controlled substances.

“Americans rely on pharmacies every day to legally dispense prescription medication

to whom it is intended,” stated U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “This region is also blessed

to have a pharmacy school. Persons who are fortunate enough to work as pharmacists and

those who have the chance to study pharmacy should not abuse these privileges. We allege

that these persons acted illegally and look forward to proceeding with this case through the

judicial process.”

An indictment is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent unless

and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, Guillory and Miller face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, 3 years of

supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and is being

prosecuted by Alexander C. Van Hook, Special Counsel to the U.S. Attorney.