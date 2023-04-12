Pharmacy Student and Pharmacist Indicted by Grand Jury
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a
federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a pharmacy student and a licensed
pharmacist with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances,
obtaining controlled substances by fraud, and distribution of a controlled substance.
The indictment charges Blair Guillory, 25, a pharmacy student at a university located
in Monroe, Louisiana, and Brian Miller, 37, a licensed pharmacist who worked in
pharmacies in Monroe and Ruston, Louisiana.
The indictment alleges that beginning on or
about June 11, 2022 and continuing until December 16, 2022, in the Western District of
Louisiana, Guillory and Miller knowingly and intentionally conspired together to distribute
Adderall and Vyvanse, both Schedule II controlled substances.
It is alleged in the indictment that Guillory received part of his education and training
while working at Monroe area pharmacies, including one where Miller worked, and that is
where they met. According to the indictment, Miller would see a medical provider to obtain
prescriptions for Adderall and Vyvanse and would sell all or a portion of the drugs to Guillory,
knowing that Guillory was going to sell the drugs to other individuals. In addition, it is alleged
that Guillory would also see a medical provider to obtain prescriptions for Adderall and
would sell all or a portion of the drugs to other individuals.
The indictment further alleges that Guillory would obtain prescription drugs from
others and sell those drugs to students at the university where he attended pharmacy school
in Monroe. Guillory would allegedly use Venmo and other mobile payment services to
purchase and sell Schedule II controlled substances.
“Americans rely on pharmacies every day to legally dispense prescription medication
to whom it is intended,” stated U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “This region is also blessed
to have a pharmacy school. Persons who are fortunate enough to work as pharmacists and
those who have the chance to study pharmacy should not abuse these privileges. We allege
that these persons acted illegally and look forward to proceeding with this case through the
judicial process.”
An indictment is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent unless
and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
If convicted, Guillory and Miller face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, 3 years of
supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and is being
prosecuted by Alexander C. Van Hook, Special Counsel to the U.S. Attorney.