Petitions Seek to Recall Alexandria Mayor, Councilmen

Petitions to recall Alexandria’s mayor and two councilmen are circulating around town. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on this developing story and the reasons why people are dissatisfied with the current city government.

Two officials are seeking to recall Mayor Jacques Roy, Council president Lee Rubin, and Councilman at large Jim Villard.

According to the town talk, a fax received by the elections division of the secretary of state says that Roy, Rubin and Villard, have not addressed the needs of “the citizens and residents of Alexandria.”

The fax cites problems with “police recruitment and retention plan leading to low morale, bad leadership and unsolved violent crime.”

The fax also says they have failed to “manage the colossal problems with the utility billing system, meter readings and that the system has an inconsistent cut off policy.”

The officials are also accused of “failing to develop an economic plan for the city, bullying residents and businesses and failing to address homelessness.”

As this story develops we hope to have reactions from the administration and council and from concerned citizens.