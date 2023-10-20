Pet Overpopulation Advisory Council to Distribute $21K to Help LA Spay/Neuter Programs

New Orleans, LA—Each year, dozens of Louisiana animal rescue groups apply to receive a grant from the Pet Overpopulation Advisory Council in order to spay and neuter homeless cats and dogs in their care, or to help low-income pet owners in various parishes spay or neuter their own pets. On October 18, the council voted to distribute $21,000 to 21 different agencies across the state.





The organizations receiving a $1,000 grant are CatNip Foundation/Big Sky Cares in Folsom, Heart of Louisiana Humane Society in Winnfield, Dancing Cat Farm in West Monroe, Rescue Alliance in Gonzales, West Feliciana Animal Humane Society in St. Francisville, LA Unified Voice 4 No Kill in Youngsville, Washington Humane Society in Franklinton, Robinson’s Rescue, Inc. in Shreveport, Paws of NE Louisiana, Inc. in Monroe, Magnolia Spay/Neuter LLC in Boyce, Port City Cat Rescue in Bossier City, Humane Society of the Felicianas in Jackson, The Inner Pup in New Orleans, Friends All United for Natchitoches Animals in Natchitoches, Dog People of Livingston in Walker, LaMa Animal Rescue and Support Services in Springhill, Trap Dat Cat in New Orleans, Misfit Farms and Rescue and Sanctuary in Athens, Ninna’s Road to Rescue in Benton, Wild Cat Foundation in Lafayette, and Union Humane Society in Farmerville.

“This grant will provide us with the resources to respond to the continued and overwhelming requests for spay/neuter help from those with the greatest needs and the most vulnerable animal populations,” CatNip Foundation/Big Sky Cares founders Catherine Wilbert and Sharon Schluter said.



Many animal rescue groups are seeing a rise in the cost of medication, equipment and vet visits, making this grant more important than ever to help them keep pet overpopulation down.





“There has been a tremendous increase in the cost of goods to accomplish our operating and surgical needs,” Robinson’s Rescue said. “We know that most pet owners want to do what is best for their animal companions, but the cost of spaying or neutering is often prohibitive. This grant would allow us to provide dozens of surgeries and rabies vaccinations to pets of Louisiana residents, translating to thousands of lives saved.”



Each day, more than 70,000 puppies and kittens are born in the U.S., and because of overpopulation, more than 3.7 million are euthanized in shelters across the country, according to North Shore Animal League America. One unspayed cat, her mate and all of her offspring can produce more than 370,000 cats in just seven years, while one unspayed dog, her mate and all her offspring can produce 67,000 dogs in just six years.These statistics illustrate the importance of spaying and neutering, and the funding behind it.

The funding for the Pet Overpopulation Advisory Council grants comes from the sale of the Animal Friendly license plate through the Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles. In 2002, the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA), with the help of then-state representative Melinda Schwegmann, passed a bill that created the Council and allowed for the manufacture and distribution of the license plates.



“Louisiana is overrun with strays and abandoned animals, and these funds are a small but important tool in addressing those issues,” Council Chair Jeff Dorson said. “We encourage all animal lovers to help us reduce the number of unwanted companion animals, to spay or neuter their own pets, and support their local humane society or public shelter.”







Department of Motor Vehicles office. The Animal Friendly license plate may be purchased online at https://louisianapetoverpopulation.org/index.php/get-a-license-plate , or in person at any LouisianaDepartment of Motor Vehicles office.