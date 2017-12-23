Community News Top Stories 

Permanent Santa House Built in Natchitoches to Honor Young Boy

KLAX-TV ABC 31

In 1953, a three-year-old boy from Natchitoches took a trip to Alexandria with his mother to do some shopping with hopes of visiting Santa, but his mother forgot to make the stop.

He assured his mother that it was okay, and he would see Santa next year. The boy tragically died several months later.  His family then built a small Santa house in Natchitoches so children would not have to be driven 50 miles away to see Santa at Christmas.

This year, that small house was replaced with a permanent Santa House on the banks of the Cane River Lake and Miss Louisiana 2017 paid a visit to the historic site.

KLAX ABC 31 News 12/20/17

