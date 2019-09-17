Pelican Center for Children & Families hosts Cultural Consciousness workshop

The Pelican Center for Children and Families, in partnership with the Louisiana Child Welfare Training Academy hosted a Cultural Consciousness workshop today.

Participants were introduced to concepts of cultural consciousness in the workplace and explored the impact of personal views and values in their roles regarding sexual orientation, gender, race and ethnicity. They were challenged to address issues concerning how their perspectives on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender are impacted by their world views.

Participants also worked to create strategies for raising awareness and interacting more effectively with individuals who are different from themselves.