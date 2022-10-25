Pedestrian killed on Hwy 28 West

Rapides Parish – On October 25, 2022, shortly before 5:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 28 West near Stovall Road. This crash killed 58-year-old David W. Paige of Alexandria.

The initial investigation revealed Paige was walking in the roadway when he was struck by an eastbound 2019 Ford Fiesta. As a result, Paige sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians should always make themselves visible to drivers by wearing bright/light-colored clothing and reflective materials. Pedestrians should always walk on a sidewalk, but if no sidewalk is available, they should walk as close to the roadway edge and face traffic. If pedestrians walk at night, they should carry a flashlight for added safety.

In 2022, Troop E Troopers have investigated 44 fatal crashes resulting in 46 fatalities.